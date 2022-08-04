Ricketts salutes deployed Nebraska National Guard soldiers in trip to Kuwait

Gov. Pete Ricketts flew to Kuwait this week to thank Nebraska National Guard troops who are deployed in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

Ricketts was on hand to celebrate what was described as the rare occurrence of one team of Nebraska soldiers transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans.

The team of soldiers from the 1057th Military Police Company based in Scottsbluff, who deployed last October, were replaced by 1057th soldiers based in Kearney.

Ricketts attended the event at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Kuwait.

"Twenty-five years ago, Nebraskans in the National Guard rarely deployed overseas," Ricketts said.

"Today, young women and men who join the Nebraska National Guard not only prepare to be deployed -- they expect to be deployed.

"They're eager to support U.S. military missions abroad, and they have the training and skills to take on major responsibilities."

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, joined the governor in thanking members of the Guard for their "skillful and dedicated service."

The Nebraska unit has been providing law enforcement at Camp Arifjan.

Currently, 425 soldiers and airmen from the Nebraska National Guard are supporting U.S. military missions around the world.