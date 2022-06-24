Ricketts said he'll work with speaker to call special session of Legislature

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he will work with Speaker Mike Hilgers to determine when to call the Legislature back into special session to consider enacting a ban on abortions in the state.

"I am keen to protect pre-born babies, but I'll have to work with the speaker with regard to what he thinks we will be able to accomplish," Ricketts said during an event celebrating the completion of new state offices in the Fallbrook development in Lincoln.

Abortion remains legal in Nebraska up until 20 weeks after fertilization, according to current state law.

Friday's ruling leaves the decision on how to restrict abortions up to individual states. Thirteen states had trigger laws in place that will automatically ban abortions within one month of the ruling.

The governor would not predict when the session would begin but indicated he'd rather call senators back than wait until the regular session begins in January.

He pointed out that Tuesday's special election to replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry could change the makeup of the Legislature. State Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Mike Flood of Norfolk are seeking to fill the remainder of the First District congressman's term.

In the closing days of this year's legislative session, a bill to ban abortions in Nebraska if states were given full regulatory authority by the court was trapped by a filibuster. A cloture motion to free the bill for consideration fell two votes short on a 31-15 count with Flood voting yes and Pansing Brooks voting no.

Ricketts also mentioned that state Sen. Tom Brewer had just left for a trip to Ukraine. Brewer, a Republican who supported the bill to ban abortions, had said he would return for a special session.

In a earlier statement on Friday, Ricketts hailed the court's decision as "an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life."

In Lincoln, Sen. Adam Morfeld, a candidate for Lancaster County Attorney, issued a statement declaring that "I will not criminalize doctors or women for reproductive decisions" if he is elected to that office.

"I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure and split-second, life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation.

"These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor, not politicians and lawyers."

Meanwhile, Nebraska Family Alliance policy director Nate Grasz called for legislative action.

"Preborn babies who can smile, yawn, suck their thumbs and have their own heartbeat can be legally aborted up to 20 weeks in our state," he said.

"We will immediately begin working with our state lawmakers to pursue the strongest protections possible for every unborn child in Nebraska because every life should be cherished and protected," Grasz said.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen of Columbus hailed the court's decision.

"Today, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed what we have long known to be true," Pillen said. "Our Constitution contains no right to murder an unborn child.

"I will do all I can to ensure that no more unborn babies are killed," Pillen said in a written statement.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood of Bellevue said "trigger bill" action by the Legislature enacting a ban on abortions in Nebraska "will cause Nebraskans to live in a police state."

"Doctors will live in fear when they need to provide necessary patient care," she said.

"I can't comprehend the expectation that a child traumatized by incest will be forced to carry a pregnancy conceived from abuse," Blood said.

U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, both Republicans, welcomed the court's ruling.

"Today's decision returns policymaking decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers," Fischer said.

"I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children," she said.

Sasse said "let's support today's victory and get to work."

"Let's support and love all pregnant women; let's come alongside them and give them support they need; let's support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them."

State Sen. Tony Vargas, the 2nd District Democratic congressional nominee, was critical of the court decision.

"Politicians don't belong in doctors' offices making medical decisions," he said.

"Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors."

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today