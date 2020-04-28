Ricketts said he'll not ask meatpacking plants to close

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he is not going to ask any meatpacking plants to temporarily cease operations despite the spread of the coronavirus among workers at a number of Nebraska sites.

"We are not going to tell food processors to close," the governor said during a question-and-answer session at his daily coronavirus news briefing.

Ricketts said he played no role in the decision of Smithfield Foods to abruptly change course and keep its pork processing plant in Crete open on a reduced processing schedule after initially deciding to close the plant temporarily.

"We didn't tell them to close," he said. "We didn't tell them to remain open."

Meatpacking plants appear to have turned out to be the Achilles heel in Nebraska's efforts to put a clamp on spread of the virus with outbreaks at processing plants in Grand Island, Lexington, Dakota City, Madison, Hastings and Crete spiking numbers in those communities.

Each company "has to make the decision about their operation," Ricketts said.