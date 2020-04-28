You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts said he'll not ask meatpacking plants to close
Ricketts to relax 1st coronavirus restriction on surgeries

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Lincoln on April 16.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he is not going to ask any meatpacking plants to temporarily cease operations despite the spread of the coronavirus among workers at a number of Nebraska sites.

"We are not going to tell food processors to close," the governor said during a question-and-answer session at his daily coronavirus news briefing.

Ricketts said he played no role in the decision of Smithfield Foods to abruptly change course and keep its pork processing plant in Crete open on a reduced processing schedule after initially deciding to close the plant temporarily.

"We didn't tell them to close," he said. "We didn't tell them to remain open."

Meatpacking plants appear to have turned out to be the Achilles heel in Nebraska's efforts to put a clamp on spread of the virus with outbreaks at processing plants in Grand Island, Lexington, Dakota City, Madison, Hastings and Crete spiking numbers in those communities.

Each company "has to make the decision about their operation," Ricketts said.

During a wide-ranging briefing, the governor said he has talked with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials about how he will proceed with the possible easing of social distancing restrictions in effect for Lincoln until May 6 and he will announce a decision on Wednesday.

Ricketts previously eased restrictions in Omaha and 59 counties to allow reopening of restaurant dine-in service on May 4 with accompanying social distancing requirements. Omaha's restrictions had been imposed on March 19, a week before Lincoln was affected.

The governor's Omaha order will allow restaurants to resume indoor service while limiting the number of diners to 50% of normal capacity and imposing physical distancing standards for customers.

Barber shops and beauty parlors also will be allowed to reopen with a directive that everyone be required to wear a protective mask.

On-site worship services may resume statewide on May 4 with social distancing requirements in effect. 

"There may be houses of worship that don't want to do that," the governor said, "and that's OK."

On another topic, Ricketts said he is "not going to advocate" for congressional enactment of a federal aid package to help states deal with the substantial loss of revenue they will experience as a result of the virus and its impact on the economy.

Ricketts said he could support a proposed compromise solution that would allow use of some of the coronavirus relief funding already appropriated in what's become known as the CARES Act for economic recovery if Congress agrees to it. 

The mammoth $2 trillion assistance bill was designed as an economic stimulus package.

About 100,000 Nebraskans have enrolled so far in the state's new coronavirus testing initiative, Ricketts said, signing on at testnebraska.com to provide information that will help the state determine who needs to be tested based on risk factors and identify people who may have been in contact with those who have been infected by the virus.

Testing will begin in Omaha and Grand Island this week.

