Ricketts rules out appointing himself to fill vacant Senate seat

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he will leave it to the incoming governor in January to decide who to appoint to the Senate seat vacated by the approaching resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse if Ricketts decides to pursue that appointment himself.

That would leave the decision to either Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen or Democratic nominee Carol Blood and may be an early indication that Ricketts is likely to pursue the Senate seat.

It would avoid the politically uncomfortable act of appointing himself.

If he decides to seek the Senate appointment, Ricketts said, he would "follow the process established for all interested candidates."

Ricketts had nothing to say about a process he would follow if he decides to appoint someone else to fill the Senate opening.

In issuing a news release at mid-afternoon Friday, the governor said "this is the only statement that will be issued prior to any potential change in status on Sen. Sasse."

Sasse said Thursday he will resign from the Senate to accept the presidency of the University of Florida before the end of the year. The senator is expected to leave office in December, with a successor appointed to fill the Senate seat for two years, until January 2025.

That timeline of possibly waiting until Nebraska's next governor takes office next January fits within the 45-day framework for filling a vacancy provided by Nebraska law.

Nebraska voters will elect a new senator to serve the final two years of Sasse's six-year term in 2024.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as the governor of Nebraska," Ricketts said in his statement issued Friday.

"It is the greatest job in the world, and it will remain my No. 1 focus for the remainder of my term."

Leaving the decision to the next governor if Ricketts decides to seek the Senate appointment is a somewhat bold, yet probably politically safe, bet that Pillen will win the governorship in November in view of the uphill challenge that Democratic nominees currently face in statewide contests in Nebraska.

Ricketts completes his second and final term as governor in January, with an earlier expressed preference to remain in the public sector.

The governor previously sought a Senate seat in 2006, but was defeated by Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson.

Ricketts praised Sasse for his Senate service and said he believes Sasse "would make an excellent president for the University of Florida," where he has been chosen by a search committee as the only nominee for the opening.

"He has one of the most conservative voting records in the Senate," the governor said, "and we need more conservative voices in our universities."