Ricketts rejects mask mandate, urges Thanksgiving caution
Ricketts rejects mask mandate, urges Thanksgiving caution

Anti-Gambling, 10.5

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference regarding casino gambling on Oct. 5 at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts held firm Monday to his tactics for battling COVID-19 in Nebraska as hospitalizations crept closer to the trigger point he has established for reinstituting some prior restrictions designed to combat continuing spread of the virus.

Ricketts rejected calls over the weekend to impose a statewide mask mandate while urging Nebraskans to wear masks at appropriate times, including when they are shopping or in crowded conditions and unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from one another.

The governor described face masks as "an important tool to help contain spread of the virus," but not the only tool. 

Ricketts has said he will reimpose some previous restrictions -- including limiting indoor activities to 10 people and outdoor activities to 25 people while restricting bars to take-out delivery and drive-through services -- if the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reaches 25 percent of staffed hospital beds in the state.

Ever-changing numbers for both factors have moved closer to that trigger point, which Ricketts said could be surpassed "as early as this week, and it could be before Thanksgiving."

Why not do it now, the governor was asked during a press briefing.

"We laid out a time frame," he said. "It's all about preserving hospital capacity."

That, he said, has been and remains "our guiding star."

Ricketts returned to the Capitol for Monday's news briefing after conducting briefings by Zoom from his home in Omaha during two weeks of quarantine following his exposure to the virus.

"Please reduce the size of your Thanksgiving family gatherings," the governor urged Nebraskans. "And don't go out to the bars on Wednesday night," he asked.

"The next few weeks will shape the course of our pandemic history in Nebraska," Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said. 

This is the time period that will "determine whether our hospitals will be overwhelmed," he said. 

Ricketts said he has been making "the best decisions we could with the information we had" with an ancillary goal of "allowing Nebraskans to live as normal a life as possible."

"Our positivity rate has slowed," he said. "We maintain hospital capacity. We can tighten restrictions if we need to do more."

Ricketts said some local public health officials in Nebraska have received "some nasty phone calls and feedback" from citizens about necessary restrictions and that, in turn, has led to calls to police informing them about "terrorist threats."

Anthone said "we hear sporadic challenges (and) there has been some resistance."

But, he said, "we'd no doubt be in 10 times worse shape" if current policies were not in effect.

Local health departments have been "our most valuable partners," he said, and health care personnel are "our heroes."

Some of the questioning was prompted by weekend editorials in both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald urging Ricketts to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Mask mandates are in effect in both Wisconsin and Minnesota, the governor said, and cases continue to rise in both states.

Asked about President Donald Trump's continuing challenge of election results that have declared victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Ricketts said the president is "pursuing legal options" that are available to him.

"We will have an orderly transition of power" if Biden is ultimately declared the winner, Ricketts said.

"I would encourage the president to help with that transition."

THE CORONAVIRUS SCENE IN LINCOLN:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

