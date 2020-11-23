Ricketts rejects mask mandate, urges Thanksgiving caution

That, he said, has been and remains "our guiding star."

Ricketts returned to the Capitol for Monday's news briefing after conducting briefings by Zoom from his home in Omaha during two weeks of quarantine following his exposure to the virus.

"Please reduce the size of your Thanksgiving family gatherings," the governor urged Nebraskans. "And don't go out to the bars on Wednesday night," he asked.

"The next few weeks will shape the course of our pandemic history in Nebraska," Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said.

This is the time period that will "determine whether our hospitals will be overwhelmed," he said.

Ricketts said he has been making "the best decisions we could with the information we had" with an ancillary goal of "allowing Nebraskans to live as normal a life as possible."

"Our positivity rate has slowed," he said. "We maintain hospital capacity. We can tighten restrictions if we need to do more."

Ricketts said some local public health officials in Nebraska have received "some nasty phone calls and feedback" from citizens about necessary restrictions and that, in turn, has led to calls to police informing them about "terrorist threats."