Ricketts rejects call for more COVID-19 restrictions now

The Omaha City Council has also approved a mask mandate.

"We are asking people to use masks on occasions when masks are appropriate," the governor said, including when they are within 6 feet of one another for more than 15 minutes.

Ricketts has continually urged Nebraskans to wear a mask when they go to the grocery store and when they are in crowds or confined spaces.

"Masks are just one tool, not the only tool," the governor said.

Maintaining 6 feet of separation, washing hands often, staying home when you are sick are also important, he said.

The Nebraska State Education Association added its voice to the call for more action at the same time the governor was holding his news conference.

In response, Ricketts said he is "sticking to" last week's judgment that "it's about managing our hospital capacity."

Ricketts hailed successful testing of COVID-19 vaccines as "good news" and shone a spotlight on the economic struggle being waged by Nebraska restaurants as they attempt to stay open and navigate coronavirus restrictions.