Ricketts recognizes Juneteenth, grants Friday off to state workers

State offices will close and state employees will be given the day off Friday in observance of Juneteenth, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

All University of Nebraska offices will also be closed Friday, according to an email sent to employees Thursday afternoon.

Ricketts signed a proclamation making Juneteenth a holiday in the state of Nebraska on Thursday in anticipation of President Joe Biden making it a federal holiday. The holiday recognizes June 19, 1865, which was the day the last slaves in the U.S. were freed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State law mandates that all federal holidays must be observed by the state government as well, the release said. Exceptions include military, law enforcement, security and other essential workers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.