Ricketts points to spending growth cuts in speech, calls impeachment articles 'sham' in tweet

Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed to his administration's reduced growth in state spending and increased funding for local property tax relief during a noontime speech to the Lincoln Rotary Club.
Growth in state spending has been slashed to less than 2.4%, Ricketts said, while funding for the property tax credit relief fund has almost doubled from $140 million to $275 million this year.
Those are hallmarks of a state government that is focused on efficiency and spending control, the governor said.
"We're running government more like a business," Ricketts said.
And "Grow Nebraska" has been his strategy, he said.
Economic development is a hallmark of his administration, the governor said.
Asked about his position on utilizing highway bonds to speed road construction in the state, the governor said he prefers "pay as you go" in order to avoid the accumulation of costly debt.
"That's one reason we are such a fiscally stable state," Ricketts said.
Ricketts was also asked about his support for higher education funding.
"It's critically important" for the future of the state, he said, while suggesting that the University of Nebraska is well-funded now, with 13% to 14% of the state budget in terms of state tax-supported funding.
The governor did not refer to Tuesday's announcement by House Democrats that they will pursue two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
But, prior to the luncheon, Ricketts tweeted his reaction.
"Their sham articles of impeachment have come at the expense of the American people's priorities, such as the U.S-Mexico-Canada (trade) Agreement which has been delayed for over a year.
"Should House Democrats vote to impeach, I expect President @realDonaldTrump to be fully exonerated by the Senate," Ricketts tweeted.
