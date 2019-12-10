Ricketts points to spending growth cuts in speech, calls impeachment articles 'sham' in tweet

Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed to his administration's reduced growth in state spending and increased funding for local property tax relief during a noontime speech to the Lincoln Rotary Club.

Growth in state spending has been slashed to less than 2.4%, Ricketts said, while funding for the property tax credit relief fund has almost doubled from $140 million to $275 million this year.

Those are hallmarks of a state government that is focused on efficiency and spending control, the governor said.

"We're running government more like a business," Ricketts said.

And "Grow Nebraska" has been his strategy, he said.

Economic development is a hallmark of his administration, the governor said.

Asked about his position on utilizing highway bonds to speed road construction in the state, the governor said he prefers "pay as you go" in order to avoid the accumulation of costly debt.

"That's one reason we are such a fiscally stable state," Ricketts said.

Ricketts was also asked about his support for higher education funding.