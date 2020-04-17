You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ricketts peers ahead as state enters dangerous weeks
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Ricketts peers ahead as state enters dangerous weeks

Governor Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a daily coronavirus update press conference on Wednesday at the state Capitol with Frances Beaurivage interpreting in ASL.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

As Nebraska enters what may be the two most dangerous weeks of its confrontation with the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts urged continued compliance with the state's social distancing plan while looking ahead to what may be a phased-in and even regional approach to a return to normal.

President Donald Trump's call for a "phased and deliberate approach" to restoring economic activity through a gradual process "aligns with what we've been saying all along," Ricketts said Friday during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

"We will construct a plan that is right for Nebraska (as) we tamp down that virus here in this state," the governor said.

Ricketts said he envisions loosening restrictions that he has put in place "a step at a time."

And, he said, "we may do it regionally in the state," matching future restrictions with evidence of the presence of the virus and its continuing threat.

In the meantime, the governor urged Nebraskans to "stay home, stay healthy, stay connected during the next two weeks" when the virus is expected to peak in the state.

Ricketts has directed that no more than 10 people can gather together at one time anywhere in the state, asked people to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between one another; closed schools; limited restaurants to pick-up, drive-thru and delivery services and bars to pick-up drinks; and closed some businesses, such as barber shops, where 6 feet of distancing is not possible. 

But he has not issued a shelter-in-place order requiring people to remain at home. 

Ricketts won't ask Nebraska Crossing outlet mall not to reopen

Grand Island remains "the biggest hot spot" in the state, he said, but that outbreak is being managed without overwhelming its local health care system. 

Many of the cases in Grand Island were generated at the JBS beef plant, where meatpacking workers labor virtually shoulder-to-shoulder on the production line. Other outbreaks of the virus occurred at long-term care centers in Grand Island.

"As long as we have (health care) capacity, we are managing the situation and not being overwhelmed," the governor said. 

Two state senators urge an end to coronavirus restrictions; Ricketts said he'll stick with gradual approach

Ricketts has always kept his eye on that goal and he emphasized the same point Thursday night in what has become a weekly town hall appearance on NET.

"What Nebraskans are doing is making a difference," Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said during that broadcast.

"But we're not out of the woods yet," he cautioned.

Ricketts encourages residents to stay at home over next three weeks, closes salons statewide

Khan said a new Medical Center model suggests that Nebraska may experience between 50 and 180 coronavirus deaths.

The University of Washington's oft-quoted national model Friday moved its number of projected deaths in Nebraska dramatically lower, reducing the figure from 281 to 127.   

At Friday's briefing, Ricketts turned a spotlight on the mental health challenges associated with the threat of the virus and the isolation generated by weeks of staying at home.

Isolation and lack of social contact can lead to depression, he said, and "it's important to take care of your mental health" during this time of emotional stress.

Sheri Dawson, director of the division of behavioral health in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said isolation and economic challenges can lead to increasing anxiety and depression.

"Stay connected even while practicing social distancing," she advised.

"Reach out," she said. "It's OK to ask for help."

Annette Dubas, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations, said services are available throughout the state.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+1 
Ali S. Khan

Ali S. Khan

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News