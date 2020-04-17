Ricketts peers ahead as state enters dangerous weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Nebraska enters what may be the two most dangerous weeks of its confrontation with the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts urged continued compliance with the state's social distancing plan while looking ahead to what may be a phased-in and even regional approach to a return to normal.

President Donald Trump's call for a "phased and deliberate approach" to restoring economic activity through a gradual process "aligns with what we've been saying all along," Ricketts said Friday during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

"We will construct a plan that is right for Nebraska (as) we tamp down that virus here in this state," the governor said.

Ricketts said he envisions loosening restrictions that he has put in place "a step at a time."

And, he said, "we may do it regionally in the state," matching future restrictions with evidence of the presence of the virus and its continuing threat.

In the meantime, the governor urged Nebraskans to "stay home, stay healthy, stay connected during the next two weeks" when the virus is expected to peak in the state.