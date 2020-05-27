You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts outlines plans to manage $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday outlined plans for management of $10.8 billion in coronavirus-related assistance that will be pouring into the state this year with an eye on targeting some funding to expansion of broadband service in rural areas, workforce retraining and community services.

Ricketts said the state will hire an outside firm to manage the huge flow of federal dollars that must be spent before the end of the year in a manner that will conform to federal expectations and audit requirements.

None of the federal assistance can be used to replace lost state revenue.

"It will be a big job to keep track of all this money," the governor said.

A year after battling floods, Nebraska National Guard now on duty fighting coronavirus

"We need to account for everything," he said during his daily coronavirus news briefing.  

The assistance includes almost $1.1 billion in direct aid to state government.

The federal funding package has provided $6.4 billion in fully forgivable loans to protect jobs under the paycheck protection program.

Ricketts said he does not believe a new round of federal assistance supported by Democratic congressional leadership is needed in Nebraska, but he embraced a proposal by Republican Rep. Don Bacon that would give states some flexibility to use already-appropriated funds to "fill revenue gaps" if needed.

That would be "a great compromise," the Republican governor said, and it could avoid "an additional round of spending" when the federal government is piling up huge budget deficits and increasing the national debt.

Ricketts said he will direct some of the already-appropriated federal funding into expanded broadband access in 41 rural communities by the end of the year.

And, the governor said, he plans to fund workforce retraining for 12,000 students while directing $20 million to community collaboratives, $85 million to community support organizations and $20 million to community shelter and housing programs. 

Grants will go to livestock producers as well as small businesses.

Ricketts said he will "continue to monitor (state) revenues" in advance of the return of Nebraska's Legislature in July.

Senators will revise the state's 2019-2021 budget to reflect the impact of sharply declining revenue triggered by the coronavirus pandemic when they return to Lincoln on July 24 following a long recess that began in March when the virus was establishing itself in Nebraska.

Ricketts brought a number of key administration officials to Wednesday's briefing.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska's adjutant general, said the state is preparing to "move this money quickly to various programs."

The Guard has been a key player in the state's response to the pandemic as it was when the state was besieged with record flooding a year ago.

State Budget Administrator Gerry Oligmueller said state law allows for acceptance and appropriation of additional federal funding when the Legislature is not in session.

State Economic Development Director Tony Goins noted that the federal paycheck protection program has been "huge for small businesses" in the state.

The size of the economic hit to Nebraska has been difficult to measure, Ricketts said, but it swiftly resulted in record unemployment figures.

Federal funding assistance is being directed now to public health response and preparedness, health centers and rural hospitals, homeless and housing services, emergency food assistance, programs for children and families, substance abuse and mental health.

Some $225 million in federal pandemic unemployment compensation has been distributed in Nebraska.

The state's share of Medicaid funding costs was reduced by $70 million and $151.3 million in federal funding for education stabilization has been appropriated, with $65.1 million allocated to elementary and secondary schools and $31.6 million directed to the University of Nebraska.

As the governor's daily coronavirus briefings appeared to be nearing an end, Ricketts reported the state is experiencing stability in preserving hospital space and services for coronavirus patients.  

As of Wednesday, 44 percent of hospital beds and 43 percent of intensive care unit beds were available along with 77 percent of ventilators, Ricketts said.

Total coronavirus deaths in Nebraska stood at 153, with 74 of those deaths among residents of assisted living facilities.

Coronavirus hospitalization eases in Omaha, stable in Lincoln
Ricketts focuses on protecting assisted-living residents from coronavirus

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announces plans to create a task force to help guide the city's economic rebound. Page A3.

