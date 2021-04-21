 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts, other GOP governors attack Biden climate initiative
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Ricketts, other GOP governors attack Biden climate initiative

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pete Ricketts, Governor of Nebraska, joins Tony Perkins to discuss his opposition to vaccine passports.

For more Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, visit www.tonyperkins.com.

Gov. Pete Ricketts joined 14 other governors on Wednesday in submitting a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his executive order pledging to put the United States on the path to protecting at least 30% of its land and 30% of its ocean waters by 2030 to combat climate change.

Biden committed to that conservation goal in January.

"Nowhere in the laws of our nation is the authority delegated by Congress to the president or executive agencies to unilaterally change the policies governing land use in America," the governors wrote.

Pursuing such a plan would violate property rights and damage the economy, they stated.

Ricketts declines request to help house migrant children

The governors said it is the prerogative of states to manage their own lands and waters free from federal interference.

"It is ... our responsibility to ensure that certain federal lands, and all state lands, are being productively used by our citizens to provide the food, fiber, energy and minerals our nation needs for a robust economy and our national defense," the governors wrote the president.

All 15 governors who signed the letter to the Democratic president are Republicans. 

Herbster poised to enter governor race next week
Ricketts says he 'won't stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment'
Pete Ricketts

Ricketts

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News