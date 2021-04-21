Ricketts, other GOP governors attack Biden climate initiative

Pete Ricketts, Governor of Nebraska, joins Tony Perkins to discuss his opposition to vaccine passports.
For more Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, visit
www.tonyperkins.com.
Gov. Pete Ricketts joined 14 other governors on Wednesday in submitting a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his executive order pledging to put the United States on the path to protecting at least 30% of its land and 30% of its ocean waters by 2030 to combat climate change.
Biden committed to that conservation goal in January.
"Nowhere in the laws of our nation is the authority delegated by Congress to the president or executive agencies to unilaterally change the policies governing land use in America," the governors wrote.
Pursuing such a plan would violate property rights and damage the economy, they stated.
The governors said it is the prerogative of states to manage their own lands and waters free from federal interference.
"It is ... our responsibility to ensure that certain federal lands, and all state lands, are being productively used by our citizens to provide the food, fiber, energy and minerals our nation needs for a robust economy and our national defense," the governors wrote the president.
All 15 governors who signed the letter to the Democratic president are Republicans.
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln Southwest baserunner Ethan Morrow creates a cloud of diving into home as a Lincoln Southeast wild pitch allows him to score from third base in the fourth inning Thursday at Densmore Field. Southwest won 7-4.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln East's Admir Mujkic (left) received a foul for a high kick near the face of Lincoln High's Jaden Weiland in the second half Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln East's Brayden McPhail (right) reacts after kicking the game-winning penalty past Lincoln High goalkeeper Owen Thompson (not shown) on Wednesday at Seacrest Field. Thompson had saved McPhail's original attempt, but was judged to have come off his line before McPhail struck the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska’s Joe Acker (5) reacts after beating the tag to score the Huskers' third run against Maryland in the fifth inning Friday at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska’s Cam Chick (29) steals third base as the throw from Maryland catcher Justin Vought gets past the Terps' third baseman, allowing Chick to score in the third inning Saturday at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
A person walks in the rain outside Lied Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021. After a rainy Thursday, the sunny weather is forecasted to return starting from Friday. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln Southwest's Carson Truax (left) picks up the baton from teammate Cora Scott during unified track and field meet, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Lincoln Southwest. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln High goalkeeper Andres Moreno (00) makes a first-half save on a shot on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Leaves are returning to tree branches as the warming weather brings people out to Holmes Lake Park, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Registered nurse Anne Kingsley administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services drive-thru clinic at the Gateway Mall. About 1,000 shots were expected to be administered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to those who registered for the vaccine through the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Red and yellow tulips soak up the sun in the Sunken Gardens on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (left) avoids the tag by Illinois' Katie Wingerter as she steals second base in the third inning on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Bowlin Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Waverly's Trevor Brown competes in shot put during the Waverly Invitational, Friday, April 9, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Flowers bloom on a crabapple tree at Holmes Lake on Monday, April 12, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska’s Jaxon Hallmark (2) fails to get a glove on the ball hit by Maryland's Luke Shliger for a double in the fourth inning on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Haymarket Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
The cap of Papillion-La Vista's Gage Ingram (23) comes off in the gusty wind as he looks to turn the double play against Lincoln Southwest's Telo Arsiaga to end the inning on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nader Farahbod flambés a dish while preparing a to-go order at Billy's Restaurant on Friday, April 2, 2021. Farahbod used the majority of his covid relief funds on to-go containers and cleaning supplies. Though his dining room is open, the majority of his business is still to-go. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Seward's Kalen Knott clears 12 feet 9 inches on his way to winning the boys pole vault on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Norris Invitational. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln East's Paige Poppe (center) celebrates her game-tying goal in the closing seconds of regular time against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Doane University student Macy Fuller gets ready to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot from registered nurse Kate Lange, the emergency response coordinator at Public Health Solutions District Health, during a vaccine clinic hosted on-campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
A view of Nebraska's football practice, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Hawks Championship Center. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln North Star shortstop Cooper Westlund (1) catches the shallow pop-up by Lincoln Southwest batter Jacob Oehm for the third out in the first inning on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Den Hartog Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Alayna Ring (left), 4, and her brother Carson Ring, 5, push Carsen Hagler (center), 5, at the swings at Oak Lake Park, Monday, April 5, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
People take advantage of a warm day to kayak, fish and walk at Holmes Lake on Monday, April 5, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Nebraska's Taylor Christopulos dismounts from the rings on Saturday, April 3, 2021, during the Big Ten Gymnastics Championships at Devaney Sports Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Norsfyre traveling circus performers Jade Korn (top) and Alyssa Ranard practice flow art using silk fans at Holmes Lake Park on Saturday, April 3, 2021. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Fin Anderson (left) and Isaiah Liess scour the grass for colorful Easter eggs on Saturday, April 3, 2021, during the annual egg hunt at Tierra Briarhurst Park. The event, which brought together over 100 children, was sponsored by the Tierra Park Neighborhood Homeowners Association. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for April
Firefighters respond to a call at 1626 D Street, Thursday, April 1, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln Lutheran's Will Jurgens competes in the prelims of the boys 200 meter dash on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Norris Invitational. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.