Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he and leaders of the Legislature's Revenue Committee have not yet settled on a plan for additional property tax relief, but he believes that "we're going to get something done" during the 2020 legislative session.
"I'm confident we'll get a solution we can get agreement on," the governor said during a telephone conference call from Germany where he is leading a Nebraska trade mission this week.
"We cannot let this opportunity go by," Ricketts said, pointing to an optimistic state revenue estimate that opens "an opportunity to do more" in achieving property tax reduction.
"We'll continue to talk to the committee," he said. "We're still working through this process."
Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Education Committee Chairman Mike Groene of North Platte, a member of the Revenue Committee, have been talking with the governor about possible agreement on a legislative proposal.
Ricketts said he is "not prepared to talk about a plan now."
The governor is leading a delegation of more than 25 Nebraskans on a trade mission to promote the state's agricultural products while developing relationships and celebrating current trade partnerships.
The mission began with Preferred Popcorn, a manufacturer headquartered in Chapman, signing a new contract with Hasse Foods, based in Germany.
The Nebraskans have received a briefing from the U.S. Embassy in Berlin on trade and investment opportunities in Germany.
Ricketts attended a working lunch with members of the Bundestag, Germany's federal legislative body, and met with German officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy as well as the Ministry of Transportation.
Trade missions are all about "developing and expanding relationships," the governor said.