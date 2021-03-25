Ricketts opposes new gun control measures in wake of massacres

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday issued a statement opposing efforts to impose or enact new gun control measures in the wake of the two latest mass killings of Americans.

"Nebraska is a pro-Second Amendment state, and we will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to expand gun laws and impede our freedoms," Ricketts said.

The governor's statement was issued in response to reports that President Biden is calling on Congress to enact an assault weapons ban and impose tougher background checks for the purchase of guns.

Biden also was reportedly considering independent steps that his administration might be able to take to impose restrictions through executive orders without congressional action.

Two mass shootings within the past week left 18 people dead, including the massacre of 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, by a 21-year-old suspect who has been described by family members as paranoid and anti-social.

The other attack occurred in Atlanta and appeared to have been triggered by an anti-Asian racial bias.

"Nebraska will stand up for gun rights," Ricketts said in a news release.