Ricketts opposes Cather national heritage land designation

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday expressed opposition to the Willa Cather Foundation's plans to seek designation of portions of south-central and southwestern Nebraska as a protected National Heritage Area.
"While we appreciate the important contributions of Willa Cather and her writings to that area and the State of Nebraska as a whole, this designation poses the risk of federal overreach in our communities," the governor said.
A letter to Ashley Olson, executive director of the foundation in Red Cloud, that expressed the governor's opposition was co-signed by Anthony Goins, director of the state Department of Economic Development, and Steve Wellman, director of the Department of Agriculture.
Ricketts said the national heritage designation would require a national environment policy plan which could act as "a significant barrier (to) infrastructure and other important projects," perhaps hindering growth and development in communities and surrounding areas.
"It is also worth noting that over the past few months the state has been contacted by Nebraskans voicing their opposition to the designation," the letter stated.
"Those constituents feel as though our state can adequately promote our own regional tourism without any federal intervention, a sentiment that we share."
The national heritage law was signed in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, who hailed its provisions as creating "a new kind of national park."
Its purpose included protection of nationally important, culturally historic landscapes.
Cather, nationally renowned for her novels about life on the Great Plains, lived as a child in Red Cloud and graduated from the University of Nebraska.
The Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership recently announced its intention to seek the national heritage designation for 49 counties in Nebraska and Kansas.
150 NOTABLE NEBRASKANS:
150 Notable Nebraskans
1. Willa Cather
2. Standing Bear
3. Johnny Carson
4. George Norris
5. William Jennings Bryan
6. John Neihardt
7. Warren Buffett
8. William "Buffalo Bill" Cody
9. Charles Dawes
10. Ted Sorensen
11. J. Sterling Morton
12. Tom Osborne
13. John J. Pershing
14. Harold Edgerton
15. Loren Eiseley
16. Dick Cavett
17. Bob Kerrey
18. Henry Fonda
19. Roscoe Pound
20. Ernie Chambers
21. Bob Devaney
22. Crazy Horse
23. Susan La Flesche Picotte
24. Bob Gibson
25. Peter Kiewit
26. Marlon Brando
27. Charles Bessey
28. Louise Pound
29. George Beadle
30. Hartley Burr Alexander
31. Solomon Butcher
32. Bess Streeter Aldrich
33. Joyce Hall
34. Ted Kooser
35. Mari Sandoz
36. Robert Henri
37. Grover Cleveland Alexander
38. J.J. Exon
39. Alexander Payne
40. Daniel Freeman
41. Fred Astaire
42. Edith Abbott
43. Red Cloud
44. Darryl Zanuck
45. Chuck Hagel
46. Walter Behlen
47. Roger Welsch
48. Cliff Hillegass
49. Kay Orr
50. Ernst Lied
51. Grace Abbott
52. Terry Carpenter
53. Paul Johnsgard
54. Malcolm X
55. Robert Taylor
56. Harold Lloyd
57. Johnny Rodgers
58. Rose Blumkin
59. Harold Warp
60. Mike Johanns
61. Sandy Dennis
62. Chip Davis
63. Larry the Cable Guy
64. Walter Scott Jr.
65. Wright Morris
66. Gerald Ford
67. Gale Sayers
68. Virginia Smith
69. Clayton Anderson
70. Edwin Perkins
71. Matthew Sweet
72. Bob Boozer
73. Susette La Flesche Tibbles
74. Alvin Johnson
75. Father Edward Flanagan
76. Moses Kinkaid
77. Robert Furnas
78. Jeff Raikes
79. Joel Sartore
80. Donald Clifton
81. Sarah and George Joslyn
82. Robert Daugherty
83. Dwight Griswold
84. Nathan Gold
85. Ben Kuroki
86. William Petersen
87. Terry Pettit
88. Preston Love
89. Evelyn Brodstone Vestey
90. The Creightons
91. Grenville Dodge
92. Norman Geske
93. Frank Woods
94. J. Lee Rankin
95. Gordon MacRae
96. Montgomery Clift
97. Mabel Lee
98. Weldon Kees
99. Howard Hanson
100. William 'Speedy Bill' Smith
101. Keith Jacobshagen
102. Mary Pipher
103. Andrew Higgins
104. Gilbert Hitchcock
105. Charles Gere
106. Jordan Larson
107. Ed Zorinsky
108. Dick Cheney
109. Roman Hruska
110. Gutzon Borglum
111. Dave Rimington
112. Thomas Rogers Kimball
113. Logan Fontenelle
114. Nick Nolte
115. James Coburn
116. Randy Meisner
117. Max Baer
118. Magic Slim
119. Carl Curtis
120. Seacrest Family
121. Gabrielle Union
122. Paul Revere
123. Jonas Brandeis
124. Herman Cain
125. Paul Williams
126. Nicholas Sparks
127. Edward Ruscha
128. "Wahoo" Sam Crawford
129. Neal Hefti
130. Marg Helgenberger
131. Charlie Greene
132. Lee Simmons
133. Zager and Evans
134. James Valentine
135. Fred Seaton
136. John Falter
137. Aaron Douglas
138. Guy Chamberlin
139. Johnny Goodman
140. Norbert Tiemann
141. Victor Lewis
142. Reinhold Marxhausen
143. Michael Forsberg
144. Buddy Miles
145. "Gorgeous" George Wagner
146. Jack Van Berg
147. Mike Hill
148. Wynonie Harris
149. Swoosie Kurtz
150. Charles Starkweather
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon