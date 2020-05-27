Ricketts on $10B in federal coronavirus aid: 'It will be a big job to keep track of all this money'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday outlined plans for management of $10.8 billion in coronavirus-related assistance that will be pouring into the state this year with an eye on targeting some funding to expansion of broadband service in rural areas, workforce retraining and community services.

Ricketts said the state will hire an outside firm to manage the huge flow of federal dollars that must be spent before the end of the year in a manner that will conform to federal expectations and audit requirements.

None of the federal assistance can be used to replace lost state revenue.

"It will be a big job to keep track of all this money," the governor said.

"We need to account for everything," he said during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

The assistance includes almost $1.1 billion in direct aid to state government.

Additionally, the federal funding package has provided $6.4 billion in fully forgivable loans to protect jobs in Nebraska under the paycheck protection program and $1.6 billion in direct payments of $1,200 each to individual taxpayers.