Ricketts: No special session to ban vaccine mandates

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday shut the door on speculation that a special session of the Legislature might be called to enact a ban on vaccine mandates in Nebraska and said he will recommend priorities for next year's federal COVID recovery funding without introducing a proposal of his own.

Those two topics were raised in questions at a news conference where Ricketts celebrated the success of a state re-employment program that has helped families receiving supplemental nutrition assistance benefits increase job skills leading to re-employment and reduced reliance on government assistance.

"We want to help people get that next job," Ricketts said.

Vaccination should be voluntary, the governor said in answering a question about reports that he would call a special legislative session to consider a ban on vaccine mandates if 33 senators favored such action.

"I don't believe we have the votes to pass such a bill," Ricketts said.

Thirty-three votes would be required to end a filibuster by opponents and to enact legislation that would take effect immediately.