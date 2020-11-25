Ricketts nixes new COVID-19 restrictions in advance of Thanksgiving

With COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Nebraska stabilizing during the last few days, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he will not institute new directed health measure restrictions leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We will stick with the methodology that we've put out there," Ricketts said during a Capitol news briefing, referring to his earlier decision to add restrictions only if or when the number of COVID-19 patients reached 25 percent of hospitalizations.

As he spoke, state coronavirus dashboard figures showed COVID-19 patients occupying 936 of 4,116 staffed hospital beds. That figure would be 93 patients short of reaching the 25 percent figure.

"There has been a little bit of a slowdown of positive cases" along with a slowdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said.

"That's probably one way to show our efforts are working," he said.

Ricketts said he will continue to adhere to his overall policy of protecting hospital capacity as the state continues to battle the virus.

Recent success in beginning to slow the pace of COVID-19 hospitalizations will be strongly tested during the Thanksgiving weekend, a holiday traditionally celebrated with family gatherings.