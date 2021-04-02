Ricketts names new director of state Department of Insurance

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced Eric Dunning as the next director of the Department of Insurance.

Dunning, the director of government affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Nebraska, previously worked as an attorney with the department for 15 years from 1998-2013.

He will replace Bruce Ramge, who retired in January after a decade leading the department and 36 years in public service.

Ricketts called Dunning "a highly respected leader in our state's insurance industry," and said his experience in the public and private sectors would benefit Nebraskans.

"Under Eric's leadership, Nebraska's regulatory climate for insurers will continue to be a model for states across the nation," Ricketts said in a news release.

A fifth-generation Nebraskan and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Notre Dame Law School, Dunning said he was excited to return to the department.

He will start as director on April 19, and earn a salary of $139,000, according to a news release.

