Ricketts names new children and family services director

Beasley is Ricketts' third director in children and family services, following Wallen and Doug Weinberg, also from Indiana.

She will inherit at least a couple of controversial issues, including a switch to a new child welfare contractor in the Omaha area that drew a lawsuit contending the private contract for case management violated the Nebraska Constitution. Another is a controversial solution to problems with the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers that the Legislature has criticized and is introducing a number of bills to provide oversight.

The division is responsible for economic assistance, child support services, adult and child protective services and youth rehabilitation.

Ricketts said Beasley will be a great asset to the department.

“She has expansive frontline and executive experience that will serve the division well as she works with staff, " he said.

CEO Dannette Smith said Beasley "is a real find for us. She has the compassion, energy and a depth of knowledge needed to do this work. I am confident that she will be able to quickly integrate with the team and provide valuable insight and oversight to CFS.”

Beasley’s first day as director will be Friday. She will be paid $160,000 annually. Wallen's starting salary was $144,797.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

