 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts names Bennington native as new strategic communications director
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Ricketts names Bennington native as new strategic communications director

  • Updated
  • 0

These are Nebraska's constitutional officers and the heads of the state's code agencies, who serve in the governor's Cabinet.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Alex Allen Reuss as his new director of strategic communications on Wednesday.

Reuss will start Monday, Ricketts said in a news release. She replaces Taylor Gage, who left Dec. 3 to become executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.

Alex Allen Reuss

Alex Allen Reuss has been named the new director of strategic communications for Gov. Pete Ricketts.

A native of Bennington, Reuss attended Hillsdale College in Michigan and began her career working for Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer's policy team.

Reuss has also worked as a legislative advisor in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice before she launched Penn Ave Strategies, a Nebraska-based boutique communications firm.

"In these roles, Alex distinguished herself through her hard work, attention to detail and communication skills," Ricketts said in a statement. "I'm excited to have her join the team."

Reuss lives in Elkhorn with her husband and their two children.

"I'm honored by this opportunity to serve Nebraska and give back to my home state," Reuss said.

Ricketts adviser, spokesman named new state GOP director
Ricketts' appointment of Slama twin to Sarpy election job surprises some local officials
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia joins US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News