Ricketts names Bennington native as new strategic communications director

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Alex Allen Reuss as his new director of strategic communications on Wednesday.

Reuss will start Monday, Ricketts said in a news release. She replaces Taylor Gage, who left Dec. 3 to become executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.

A native of Bennington, Reuss attended Hillsdale College in Michigan and began her career working for Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer's policy team.

Reuss has also worked as a legislative advisor in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice before she launched Penn Ave Strategies, a Nebraska-based boutique communications firm.

"In these roles, Alex distinguished herself through her hard work, attention to detail and communication skills," Ricketts said in a statement. "I'm excited to have her join the team."

Reuss lives in Elkhorn with her husband and their two children.

"I'm honored by this opportunity to serve Nebraska and give back to my home state," Reuss said.

