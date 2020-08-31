Ricketts mulls extra unemployment benefits, slams medical marijuana proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts ran the gamut from unemployment benefits to marijuana during a news conference on Monday, with detours to Big Ten football and the spread of the coronavirus on college campuses and among the prison population.

Ricketts said he is "still doing an analysis" about the state costs that would be incurred in participating in a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits and noted that he has until Sept. 10 to make a decision.

In answer to questions, the governor said he is "very much against" the proposed initiative to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

"This is not a benign thing; this is a dangerous thing," Ricketts said.

After receiving sufficient signatures on petitions to place the issue on the November general election ballot, the initiative is facing review by the Nebraska Supreme Court in response to a lawsuit filed by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

Ricketts said he believes "it is manageable" to play Big Ten football in Lincoln this fall, and he encouraged the conference to "reexamine what they're doing" in calling for what is at least a tentative halt to the season.