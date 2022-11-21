 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick topical alert

Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest

  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January.

During the governor's monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts "what's next?" following completion of his governorship in January. 

Pete Ricketts mug

Ricketts

Ricketts said he would "love to stay involved in policy and politics."

And then, without further prompting, Ricketts noted that a Senate vacancy would be opening during the first week in January as he concludes his governorship and Governor-elect Jim Pillen assumes office and subsequently makes a decision on who to appoint to the Senate.

"We'll see what happens down the road," Ricketts said. 

Sasse has announced that he will resign from the Senate during the first week of January to prepare to assume the presidency of the University of Florida in February.  

People are also reading…

Pillen will succeed Ricketts as governor Jan. 5. He said last week that his appointment of a successor will be "a very transparent process."

In his first bid for public office, Ricketts previously sought a Senate seat in 2006, but was defeated by Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson. 

Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal

Sasse will be leaving office after winning reelection in 2020.

His appointed successor would serve for two years before facing an election in 2024 to fill the remaining two years of Sasse's six-year term.  

Nebraskans will elect two U.S. senators in 2024, with Sen. Deb Fischer already having signaled her interest in seeking a third term.  

Sasse to make $1M as University of Florida president, will leave Senate in January
Ricketts shells out $3.8 million on politics in his final year as Nebraska governor

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News