 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts may consider economic assistance for Nebraskans if Congress fails to act
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Ricketts may consider economic assistance for Nebraskans if Congress fails to act

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on his face mask after briefly removing it during remarks at a press conference in Omaha on July 14.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday hailed the approaching arrival of COVID-19 vaccines this month as a long-awaited signal that "help is on the way," and said he would consider providing some form of state economic assistance to Nebraskans if Congress remains deadlocked and the federal government fails to act.

"That is something we will take into consideration," the governor said in answer to a question at a coronavirus news briefing.

Ricketts said he is hopeful that Congress will act, but "we will take a look at what additional resources we may need to provide as we move forward" if Washington remains politically paralyzed.

Several states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Colorado, have recently enacted state programs to meet needs prompted by the virus and its impact on the economy. 

Ricketts says his COVID-19 plan is right for Nebraska despite White House task force assessments

Those actions have been directed at unemployment benefits, rental and utility assistance and stimulus checks.

Ricketts said the state could begin to see Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine begin to flow into the state during the week of Dec. 14 with 15,600 doses expected in the initial allocation.

If Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is also approved, as expected, its shipments could begin during the week of Dec. 21.

Nebraska could receive more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 this month, according to Angie Ling, who is coordinating the program for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Don Walton: Atlantic article foresees Nebraska COVID-19 nightmare

Those doses will be allocated almost entirely to health care workers and nursing home residents, the two groups deemed to have the highest priority for vaccinations by the federal government's advisory committee on immunization practices earlier this week.

The next phases of priority groups are expected to include essential workers, older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The general population is not likely to be fully vaccinated until spring or early summer.

Asked about himself, Ricketts said he is not on any priority list and would anticipate receiving the vaccine "sometime in the spring."

"I will have no qualms about taking the vaccine," the governor noted.

UNMC expert makes urgent call for mask mandate; Ricketts doesn't budge

Ricketts said there will be a communications campaign that attempts to assure people about the safety of the vaccine while informing them about potential side effects.

Since most of the vaccines that are being developed require two doses to become maximally effective, there are concerns that some people might not return for the second vaccination unless they are adequately prepared to anticipate side effects.

Asked when Nebraskans could anticipate "a return to normal," Ricketts said "maybe in April, maybe sometime in the summer."

The governor said the state has "caught up" with a backlog that developed in its program of contacting people who may have been exposed to the virus by a relative or acquaintance.  

Ricketts said he has not changed his position on the possible denial of future federal stimulus funding to county governments if they deny services to a citizen who refuses to wear a mask.

"If any citizen gets denied services because of a mask, that would create a problem," he said.

Don Walton: Bryan Health personnel ask for our help

On a separate issue, Ricketts said dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by ACLU of Nebraska against the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was "not a negotiated settlement," but rather "a win for the state of Nebraska."

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Corrections Department "beat the ACLU and beat them badly," the governor said.

Ricketts was objecting to a newspaper headline that suggested that the outcome of the lawsuit on behalf of state prison inmates dealing with prison conditions represented a negotiated settlement.

Omaha woman will cast 'magical' electoral vote for Biden, Harris

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News