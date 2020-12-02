Ricketts may consider economic assistance for Nebraskans if Congress fails to act

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday hailed the approaching arrival of COVID-19 vaccines this month as a long-awaited signal that "help is on the way," and said he would consider providing some form of state economic assistance to Nebraskans if Congress remains deadlocked and the federal government fails to act.

"That is something we will take into consideration," the governor said in answer to a question at a coronavirus news briefing.

Ricketts said he is hopeful that Congress will act, but "we will take a look at what additional resources we may need to provide as we move forward" if Washington remains politically paralyzed.

Several states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Colorado, have recently enacted state programs to meet needs prompted by the virus and its impact on the economy.

Those actions have been directed at unemployment benefits, rental and utility assistance and stimulus checks.

Ricketts said the state could begin to see Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine begin to flow into the state during the week of Dec. 14 with 15,600 doses expected in the initial allocation.

If Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is also approved, as expected, its shipments could begin during the week of Dec. 21.