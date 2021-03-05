Ricketts looks ahead to 'a more normal life' after a dark year

"So many people stepped up," the governor said.

Despite devoting most of his time to the virus, he still has been able to perform his other duties as governor, he said, including helping deliver "the most significant property tax relief yet."

"We were still able to make progress despite the pandemic," Ricketts said.

An exception is "no trade missions," he said, although that could change this coming autumn.

Meanwhile, the governor said, he will be traveling throughout the state more often once again.

"Definitely," he said. "I'm going to get out more."

Yes, there has been prayer, Ricketts said, usually a couple of times a day.

"When it comes to faith, what we missed most was not being able to attend services at St. Margaret Mary's Church" during the worst days of the pandemic, the governor said.

Attending Sunday services at that Catholic parish in central Omaha is "a great joy for me," he said.

And what has he learned about himself during this long year of challenge, personal stress and strain?