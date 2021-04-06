Ricketts levels broad attack on Biden and his agenda

Gov. Pete Ricketts launched a broad assault on President Joe Biden's policies and programs on Tuesday, arguing that the Democratic president is aggressively pursuing "a far-left agenda" that would institute federal takeover of state elections, squash religious freedom, expand abortions and trample on gun rights.
The political attack, contained in the governor's weekly column, appeared to be broadly aimed at a partisan national audience as well as Nebraskans.
The president "refused to compromise with Republicans on stimulus legislation," the governor wrote.
Ricketts pointed to "a coronavirus spending package that bailed out Blue (Democratic) states at the expense of states like Nebraska that had taken a better approach to the pandemic" along with the president's support for "corporate bullying of states that pass laws he doesn't like."
The latter reference appeared to be aimed at recent corporate criticism of Georgia's new election laws, which also prompted Major League Baseball to move its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta.
"As President Biden forges ahead with a narrowly partisan agenda, the State of Nebraska will vigilantly guard our state's freedom," Ricketts wrote.
"Early indications suggest President Biden is going to lead the most pro-abortion administration in American history," the governor stated.
"In the wake of recent tragedies in Atlanta and Boulder, President Biden is attempting to build momentum for new gun control measures," Ricketts added.
"Nebraska is a pro-Second Amendment state and we will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to impede our freedoms through restrictive gun regulations," he said.
"The president's early actions have been divisive rather than unifying, and they fail to respect the rights of states in our federal system of government," Ricketts said.
