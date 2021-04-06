Ricketts levels broad attack on Biden and his agenda

Gov. Pete Ricketts launched a broad assault on President Joe Biden's policies and programs on Tuesday, arguing that the Democratic president is aggressively pursuing "a far-left agenda" that would institute federal takeover of state elections, squash religious freedom, expand abortions and trample on gun rights.

The political attack, contained in the governor's weekly column, appeared to be broadly aimed at a partisan national audience as well as Nebraskans.

The president "refused to compromise with Republicans on stimulus legislation," the governor wrote.

Ricketts pointed to "a coronavirus spending package that bailed out Blue (Democratic) states at the expense of states like Nebraska that had taken a better approach to the pandemic" along with the president's support for "corporate bullying of states that pass laws he doesn't like."

The latter reference appeared to be aimed at recent corporate criticism of Georgia's new election laws, which also prompted Major League Baseball to move its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta.

"As President Biden forges ahead with a narrowly partisan agenda, the State of Nebraska will vigilantly guard our state's freedom," Ricketts wrote.