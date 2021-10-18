Ricketts launches $10 million campaign to have people come live and work in Nebraska

"This is a great place to find jobs," the governor said. "Nebraska offers an unmatched quality of life.

"Nebraska is one big small town," he said, a great place to live.

Ricketts said he hopes young Nebraskans who may have left will consider coming back to raise their families here.

And he said Nebraska should be attractive to people who may be "looking for a better quality of life."

The state is "a welcoming home for all walks of life," Goins said.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ricketts fielded questions from several Nebraskans on his monthly call-in radio show arguing against any government or employer mandate requiring individuals to be vaccinated and/or wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

"I am grateful to have the vaccine. It's the best tool to fight the pandemic, and I encourage people to get vaccinated," Ricketts said. "But I agree 100% that it should always be a voluntary decision.

"No one should be mandating the vaccine."

When any vaccine mandate rules are promulgated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the governor said, "we will take those vaccine mandates to court."