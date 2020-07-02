You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts keeps coronavirus options open as he eyes other outbreaks
Ricketts keeps coronavirus options open as he eyes other outbreaks

Majority of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska at nursing homes

Gov. Pete Ricketts points to a map of Nebraska counties during a coronavirus news briefing in May.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he is keeping an eye on the rapid spread of the coronavirus in a number of states and "certainly will keep all options open" if he sees a need for Nebraska to respond with renewed state action.

"We continue to monitor conditions," the governor said in response to a question during an afternoon news conference.

But Ricketts made it clear that he is depending on Nebraskans to make wise individual decisions that will help the state continue to hold the lid on spread of the virus.

"We're in very good shape," he said, conditions are stable and he will be "ecstatic if that continues."

National Guard points to its coronavirus record after internal complaint

Nebraskans need to continue to make decisions to wear a mask when going to a store, maintain 6 feet of distancing from other individuals and avoid large crowds, he said.

Testing and contact tracing will continue to be "the front-line defense," he said.

Ricketts said the dramatic spike in coronavirus cases in a number of states appears to be have been triggered in many cases by large gatherings of young people who paid scant attention to social distancing.

With that in mind, the governor urged young people who may want to go to a bar to choose an uncrowded bar and avoid other crowded conditions.

"If we all practice social distancing, we can mitigate the opportunity" for the virus to spread, Ricketts said.

"Use common sense and good judgment," he said. "Do the right thing."

Answering a wide range of questions, the governor said he will oppose ballot proposals to authorize casino gambling at Nebraska race tracks and legalize medical marijuana in the state if those issues win access to November's general election ballot.

Ricketts: Counties cannot require masks if they want federal coronavirus cash

And Ricketts said he believes the Nebraska Republican Party campaign mailings that attacked legislative candidate Janet Palmtag of Syracuse, a fellow Republican who is seeking election to the nonpartisan Legislature, were appropriate.

Palmtag is "not conservative, wrong on issues, generally soft on crime," the governor said.

Palmtag is challenging Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, a Republican appointed to the Legislature by Ricketts in 2019. Slama holds southeastern Nebraska's District 1 legislative seat.

Ricketts said both of the proposed ballot issues would "do harm to Nebraskans" if they were approved by voters. Petitions to place the two issues were filed separately Thursday with the secretary of state's office.

The medical marijuana proposal would avoid regulation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and "put Nebraskans' health and safety at risk," the governor said.

Expanded gambling would result in expanded social problems, he said.

Ricketts loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants and more

Asked if he might put some of his own money into the political battle to oppose those two ballot issues, Ricketts said he "may look at that option down the road."

Ricketts is a multimillionaire who has not been reluctant to put his money into political campaigns involving both candidates and issues.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's medical director, told the briefing that "everything looks good" when surveying the "very, very stable" coronavirus picture at long-term care facilities and the "steady" conditions at meat processing plants.

Those have been the hot spots in Nebraska's battle with the pandemic.

Deaths among residents of the long-term care facilities total 113.

There have been 4,596 cases of coronavirus infection at meat processing plants with 18 deaths.

Ricketts said hospital capacity in the state remains robust: 40 percent of beds are available, 48 percent of intensive care unit beds are available, and 79 percent of ventilators remain available.

Hospitalization of coronavirus patients is at its lowest figure since the third week in April, the governor said. Nebraska has the fourth lowest mortality rate among the 50 states. 

Ricketts announced that Nebraskans who have been granted a delay in renewing their drivers licenses or motor vehicle registrations during the coronavirus outbreak will now have until Aug. 31 to get their licenses and registrations renewed. 

That will not include people 72 or older whose licenses will remain valid for one year after their current expiration date, he said.

Trevor Jones, CEO of History Nebraska, joined Ricketts at the news conference to urge Nebraskans to share banners, journals, diaries, artwork, protest signs and any other remembrances of the pandemic with his organization for inclusion in the historic record of the coronavirus outbreak.

"2020 will be a year to be remembered," Jones said. 

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

