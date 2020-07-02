Ricketts keeps coronavirus options open as he eyes other outbreaks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he is keeping an eye on the rapid spread of the coronavirus in a number of states and "certainly will keep all options open" if he sees a need for Nebraska to respond with renewed state action.

"We continue to monitor conditions," the governor said in response to a question during an afternoon news conference.

But Ricketts made it clear that he is depending on Nebraskans to make wise individual decisions that will help the state continue to hold the lid on spread of the virus.

"We're in very good shape," he said, conditions are stable and he will be "ecstatic if that continues."

Nebraskans need to continue to make decisions to wear a mask when going to a store, maintain 6 feet of distancing from other individuals and avoid large crowds, he said.

Testing and contact tracing will continue to be "the front-line defense," he said.

Ricketts said the dramatic spike in coronavirus cases in a number of states appears to be have been triggered in many cases by large gatherings of young people who paid scant attention to social distancing.