Ricketts joins social media platform trendy among conservatives

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed up for a new social media platform where political conservatives have flocked to in recent weeks.

Ricketts announced he joined Parler in a news release Wednesday.

The application, touting itself as the premier free speech platform, has signed up millions of members this year following concerns of politically biased censoring of conservatives on the social media giants Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier this week, Parler told National Public Radio it has 10 million members, double the amount it had around Election Day.

Ricketts also has created an account on Snapchat, spokesman Taylor Gage announced in a news release.

These platforms will help Ricketts reach more Nebraskans as they work to grow the state and slow coronavirus spread, Gage said.

Ricketts' account on Parler is @GovRicketts and @NEGovOffice on Snapchat.

