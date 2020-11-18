 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts joins social media platform trendy among conservatives
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Ricketts joins social media platform trendy among conservatives

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln South Beltway event

Gov. Pete Ricketts

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed up for a new social media platform where political conservatives have flocked to in recent weeks. 

Ricketts announced he joined Parler in a news release Wednesday. 

The application, touting itself as the premier free speech platform, has signed up millions of members this year following concerns of politically biased censoring of conservatives on the social media giants Facebook and Twitter. 

Earlier this week, Parler told National Public Radio it has 10 million members, double the amount it had around Election Day.

Ricketts also has created an account on Snapchat, spokesman Taylor Gage announced in a news release.

These platforms will help Ricketts reach more Nebraskans as they work to grow the state and slow coronavirus spread, Gage said.

Ricketts' account on Parler is @GovRicketts and @NEGovOffice on Snapchat.

Ricketts says no mask mandate, readies communications campaign
Like metro hospitals, hospitals in rural areas of Nebraska facing capacity concerns amid virus surge
COVID surges in Dakotas are warning of what may happen in Nebraska, Iowa

Photos: Views of Nebraska's Capitol

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News