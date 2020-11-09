Ricketts institutes additional measures to fight COVID-19

Directed health measure changes

Statewide changes, which will take effect on Wednesday:

* 6 feet of separation between parties is required in all instances, including gyms, health spas, restaurants, bars, weddings, funerals, churches and indoor gatherings. Parties are considered household members only.

* Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons, barbershops, massage therapy, bowling alleys, pool halls, body art businesses and other indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes or more.

* Bar patrons who are playing games such as pool, darts, shuffleboard are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

* Fans for all indoor youth extracurricular activity -- including both school and club-sponsored events -- are limited to household members of participants. Different households need to be kept 6 feet apart.

* Patrons of restaurants, bars, bottle clubs and gentlemen's clubs must be seated unless they are ordering, using the restroom or playing games.

* There must be 6 feet between tables in bars and restaurants. Those seated at a bar must be 6 feet apart.

* Maximum of eight people in a party.

* Self-serve buffets and salad bars are permitted.

* Indoor gatherings are limited to 25% of rated occupancy, not to exceed 10,000.

* Carnivals and dances indoors are prohibited. Dancing at wedding receptions is permitted if individuals remain at their tables and socially distance between groups.