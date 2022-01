Ricketts, Heineman endorse Flood in bid for Fortenberry's seat

Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman on Friday endorsed state Sen. Mike Flood's candidacy for the 1st District congressional seat in a startling move that could doom embattled Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's bid for re-election.

Ricketts said he called Fortenberry prior to making the announcement at a news conference with Heineman and Flood in the Capitol Rotunda to inform the congressman of the decision.

Heineman said Flood had earned the endorsement through his performance in the Legislature, but it also represents a judgment that "we do not want to risk losing this seat" in Congress while Fortenberry battles a federal indictment in California on charges of allegedly lying to federal officials about illegal campaign contributions that were funneled into his 2016 re-election campaign.

Ricketts said "it is imperative to have a conservative like Mike Flood push back on Nancy Pelosi" and the Democratic agenda in Congress.

