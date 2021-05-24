 Skip to main content
Ricketts halts extra pandemic unemployment benefits
Ricketts halts extra pandemic unemployment benefits

Hailing "a return to normalcy," Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced the end of all COVID-19 restrictions, withdrew the state from the enhanced federal pandemic unemployment insurance program and declared an end to his ongoing coronovirus briefings.

But Ricketts continued to encourage Nebraskans to get COVID-19 vaccinations, noting that they can save lives and prevent hospitalization.

His decision to end the extra $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment benefits June 19 will place Nebraska in company with about two dozen other states.

Answering a question as his news conference, the governor said he believes the extra benefit acts as "a disincentive for some people to go back to work."

Ricketts canceled all previous COVID-19 executive orders and directed health measures while urging Nebraskans to make their own personal decisions about whether to continue to wear a mask.  

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

