Ricketts halts extra pandemic unemployment benefits

Hailing "a return to normalcy," Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced the end of all COVID-19 restrictions, withdrew the state from the enhanced federal pandemic unemployment insurance program and declared an end to his ongoing coronovirus briefings.
But Ricketts continued to encourage Nebraskans to get COVID-19 vaccinations, noting that they can save lives and prevent hospitalization.
His decision to end the extra $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment benefits June 19 will place Nebraska in company with about two dozen other states.
Answering a question as his news conference, the governor said he believes the extra benefit acts as "a disincentive for some people to go back to work."
Ricketts canceled all previous COVID-19 executive orders and directed health measures while urging Nebraskans to make their own personal decisions about whether to continue to wear a mask.
