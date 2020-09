Ricketts hails new tuition benefits for Nebraska National Guard members

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted the Nebraska National Guard on Thursday at a news conference celebrating legislative enactment of a bill that increases and expands tuition assistance for Guard members in state-supported colleges and universities.

"What a cool organization they are," the governor said in citing the Guard's vital role in providing assistance during recent record flooding in Nebraska and in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Guard, with its 4,500 soldiers and airmen, is "an amazing resource for the state of Nebraska," Ricketts said.

The legislation (LB450), sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, increases undergraduate tuition assistance from 75% to 100% and expands the program to include 50% tuition assistance for graduate programs.

Estimated cost for fiscal 2021-22 has been pegged at $268,000, according to the bill's accompanying fiscal note.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, described the legislation as "a game-changer" in terms of support that can have an impact on recruitment and retention of Guard members.

This change has elevated Nebraska's ongoing effort to become identified as "the most friendly military and veteran state in the country," Bohac said.