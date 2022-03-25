Ricketts, GOP House leader call on Fortenberry to resign

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday called upon Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign in the wake of his conviction by a Los Angeles jury on charges that he accepted and and concealed illegal foreign campaign contributions and lied to federal agents.
"I hope Jeff Fortenberry will do the right thing and resign so his constituents have that certainty while he focuses on his family and other affairs," the governor said in a statement released to the Nebraska Examiner.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California also joined in with a statement first reported by Punchbowl News, declaring that "I think when someone is convicted, it's time to resign."
Fortenberry, the former Lincoln city councilman who has represented eastern Nebraska's 1st District in the House of Representatives since 2005, is a candidate for reelection, facing stiff opposition from state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk in the May 10 Republican primary election.
Flood already had received the endorsement of Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman before Fortenberry's trial began.
Fortenberry's short statement: pic.twitter.com/2XZK2UZCFd— Todd Cooper (@CooperOnCourts) March 25, 2022
Fortenberry is appealing the verdict, which was reached after two hours of jury deliberation on Thursday.
Asked in Los Angeles whether he planned to continue to pursue his campaign for reelection, Fortenberry said he would sit down with his family to evaluate that decision.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a Democratic candidate for the 1st District House seat, issued a statement declaring that "it is clear that (Fortenberry's) ability to effectively represent the citizens of this congressional district has been irreparably damaged."
"As a mom, business lawyer and state senator, I have the experience and integrity to not only be a fresh face, but to bring a fresh approach," she said.
"My campaign is about issues that matter to our people: inflation, Social Security, broadband, health care, workforce development, housing and a multitude of other issues," Pansing Brooks said.
Jazari Kual Zakaria of Lincoln is also seeking the Democratic nomination.
In addition to Fortenberry and Flood, there are three other candidates for the Republican nomination.
