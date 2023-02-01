 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricketts gains Foreign Relations slot; Fischer adds Appropriations seat

Newly appointed Sen. Pete Ricketts has won a seat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while two-term Sen. Deb Fischer has gained a seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Committee assignments were revealed Wednesday.

Pete Ricketts mug

Ricketts
Sen. Deb Fischer mug

Fischer

Ricketts will also serve on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and on the Special Committee on Aging.

Fischer will continue as a member of the Armed Services Committee, the Agriculture Committee and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Fischer said her new position on the Appropriations Committee "will ensure Nebraskans have a stronger voice at the table when it comes to reining in irresponsible spending and fighting President Biden's radical agenda."

Both senators announced their committee assignments in statements issued Wednesday. Ricketts was appointed to the Senate last month.

"Nebraska's farmers, ranchers and small business owners are desperate for relief after two years of Democrat over-regulation," Ricketts said, "and I'm eager to advocate aggressively on their behalf" on the Environment and Public Works Committee.

"I also look forward to continuing the work I started as governor representing our state's interest on the global stage at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

