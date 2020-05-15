Ricketts focuses on protecting assisted-living residents from coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With Nebraska's coronavirus deaths centering in long-term care facilities, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that the state is asking every assisted-living home to develop and submit a plan for how it will respond to that challenge during the remainder of the year.

Ricketts said the state wants to "keep the health and safety of the residents at the forefront" of its pandemic response efforts, recognizing that those facilities contain many of the state's most vulnerable citizens.

The plans need to include how facilities propose to "manage family interaction," he said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is prepared to "assist them in developing a comprehensive coronavirus response," Becky Wisell, interim deputy director of health licensure and environmental health for the Division of Public Health, said during the governor's daily coronavirus news briefing.

Plans need to consider rapid identification and management of any coronavirus infection, visitor policy, supply of needed resources and infection control, she said.

"Every facility is expected to complete a plan and send it to DHHS," Wisell said. "We all want to protect our most vulnerable residents."