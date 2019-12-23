You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts focuses on property tax relief, military veterans tax cut
Ricketts focuses on property tax relief, military veterans tax cut

State Patrol Graduation

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at the Nebraska State Patrol graduation ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday pointed to additional property tax relief and a proposal to exempt 50% of military retirement benefits from the state income tax as legislative tax priorities next year.

The Legislature will convene its 2020 session Jan. 8.

Ricketts said a growing forecast of unanticipated state revenue provides an opportunity to funnel additional funding into property tax relief.

The state's property tax credit fund has nearly doubled since he became governor, Ricketts noted during a conversation with callers who phoned in to the governor's final monthly radio show of the year. 

The military retirement benefits tax reduction proposal, sponsored by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, is needed to help keep veterans and their skills in the state when they retire, the governor said.

Most states don't tax those benefits, he said, and Nebraska needs to provide a competitive tax environment to keep veterans here.

Pete Ricketts

Ricketts

The bill, LB153, would reduce state revenue by an estimated $12 million in fiscal 2020-21.

The legislation would impact more than 13,000 military retirees in Nebraska.

Ricketts said he is continuing to work with Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Education Committee Chairman Mike Groene of North Platte on tax reform proposals that might be considered in the coming legislative session.

One caller suggested that the state consider a new property tax relief proposal that would provide for a school funding mechanism that includes "a co-pay" by parents for each child enrolled in public schools.

That would also act as an incentive to cut school costs, the caller from Pierce suggested.

Ricketts described the proposal as "a really interesting idea."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

Husker News