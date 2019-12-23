Ricketts focuses on property tax relief, military veterans tax cut

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday pointed to additional property tax relief and a proposal to exempt 50% of military retirement benefits from the state income tax as legislative tax priorities next year.

The Legislature will convene its 2020 session Jan. 8.

Ricketts said a growing forecast of unanticipated state revenue provides an opportunity to funnel additional funding into property tax relief.

The state's property tax credit fund has nearly doubled since he became governor, Ricketts noted during a conversation with callers who phoned in to the governor's final monthly radio show of the year.

The military retirement benefits tax reduction proposal, sponsored by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, is needed to help keep veterans and their skills in the state when they retire, the governor said.

Most states don't tax those benefits, he said, and Nebraska needs to provide a competitive tax environment to keep veterans here.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bill, LB153, would reduce state revenue by an estimated $12 million in fiscal 2020-21.

The legislation would impact more than 13,000 military retirees in Nebraska.