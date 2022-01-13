Ricketts focuses on ambitious investments along with tax relief

Ricketts arrived masked as he walked down the center aisle of the legislative chamber where he was greeted by senators, most of whom were unmasked. Ricketts removed his mask for the speech, then reattached it for his journey back down the aisle following his address.

"Through the years, the guiding light of my administration has remained the same: to grow Nebraska," the governor said in delivering his final State of the State address to the Legislature.

"And, despite weathering floods, fires and a global pandemic, we have done just that," he said.

"I was elected on the promise that I would bring tax relief to our state," Ricketts said. "And given our current financial situation, we must deliver."

Speaking of the COVID-19 pandemic that has dramatically impacted his final term as governor and demanded his focus, the governor said "we have kept moving forward."

And in a swipe at the continuing controversy over masking and vaccination mandates, Ricketts said: "Nebraskans don't need to be mandated to do the right thing. They just do it.

"Without lockdowns or mandates, businesses were able to stay open.