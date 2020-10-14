Ricketts eyes resources for hospitals as COVID cases rise

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday the state is "looking at how we can provide additional resources to hospitals" as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state.

Hospitalizations have reached a new high of 315 patients, the governor said.

Ricketts said he will be in conversation with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and hospitals to "determine what their needs are" while continuing to monitor and evaluate the challenge.

Earlier this month, UNMC scientists and physicians warned that the state is entering "a dangerous period" in the pandemic with record numbers of new cases and hospitalization.

"It is a potential perfect storm," they wrote in a statement released at a news conference in Omaha.

In other COVID-related remarks, Ricketts told a news conference that White House health care officials with whom he has recently spoken have made no mention indicating they are embracing a so-called "herd immunity" policy of dealing with the virus.

National news reports suggest that the theory of allowing the virus to spread freely among healthy young people while keeping the economy functioning has gained some support in the Trump administration.