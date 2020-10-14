 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts eyes resources for hospitals as COVID cases rise
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Ricketts eyes resources for hospitals as COVID cases rise

{{featured_button_text}}
Anti-Gambling, 10.5

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference regarding casino gambling on Monday at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday the state is "looking at how we can provide additional resources to hospitals" as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state.

Hospitalizations have reached a new high of 315 patients, the governor said.

Ricketts said he will be in conversation with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and hospitals to "determine what their needs are" while continuing to monitor and evaluate the challenge.

Earlier this month, UNMC scientists and physicians warned that the state is entering "a dangerous period" in the pandemic with record numbers of new cases and hospitalization.

Lincoln hospitals say they have no capacity issues

"It is a potential perfect storm," they wrote in a statement released at a news conference in Omaha.

In other COVID-related remarks, Ricketts told a news conference that White House health care officials with whom he has recently spoken have made no mention indicating they are embracing a so-called "herd immunity" policy of dealing with the virus.

National news reports suggest that the theory of allowing the virus to spread freely among healthy young people while keeping the economy functioning has gained some support in the Trump administration.

In his recent phone conversation with White House officials, including coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, the governor said, "no such policy" was mentioned.

"We continue to work on how to mitigate spread of the virus," Ricketts said.

In answer to a question, the governor said he believes "we can manage Halloween" this year with some adjustments that limit interaction and provide protections while still observing the traditional holiday.

Answering a question prompted by the recent arrest of a number of men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in retaliation for her efforts to fight the coronavirus, Ricketts said there have been "no threats to me" and he believes he is securely protected by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Ricketts called the news conference to spotlight state government's new Center of Operational Excellence and the improved delivery of state services that he has instituted as governor.

The changes have provided "a better customer experience for taxpayers" as they deal with state government, he said.

"Over the last several years, we've seen great success running state government more like a business," the governor stated in a new weekly column that coincided with the news conference highlights. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News