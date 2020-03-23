Ricketts extends tax filing deadline, praises crowd compliance

The industrial alcohol will be shipped to the Department of Correctional Services for processing, he said.

"Our employees and our company are proud to help," Becker said.

Ricketts said he believes Nebraskans have responded to the challenge and "slowed the spread of the virus" in the state by complying with the 10-person gathering rule.

"We anticipated 30% compliance," the governor said. Instead, he said, there has been "almost universal compliance."

"I can't tell you when we get back to normal," Ricketts said, "but we will get through this."

The governor's afternoon briefing came on a surreal day at the Capitol when the Legislature met in a protected cocoon with doors closed and no access to the floor of the legislative chamber in order to process emergency legislation appropriating $83.6 million to battle the virus.

That included $25 million that was added to the governor's request for funding and will be held in reserve for unanticipated needs.

"I did not ask for that," Ricketts said. "The Legislature decided that would be prudent (and it provides) more cushion for us to work with.