Ricketts expects no problems with mail voting in Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he believes the U.S. Postal Service will be able to efficiently deliver ballots cast by mail in November's general election in Nebraska.

"I don't have any concerns about (the) ability to deliver mail-in ballots in Nebraska," the governor said in answer to a question during a Capitol news briefing.

"I certainly can't address other states," he said.

Ricketts said he was not aware of any problems in mail delivery during the May primary election and he said he expects more Nebraskans to vote in person during the November election.

Recent concerns have emerged nationally about the Trump administration's restructuring of the agency's operations with Democratic congressional leaders contending that they may be designed to impede postal delivery of mail-in ballots during November's presidential election.

On other matters, Ricketts said "we have seen increasing (COVID-19) cases" in the state, "but we have been able to manage this with hospital capacity."

Current statewide figures show 36 percent of hospital beds available, 36 percent of intensive care unit beds available and 80 percent of ventilators available.

Ricketts said Nebraskans should be made aware that testing results for the virus conducted through Test Nebraska, the state's testing program, are available faster than those conducted through commercial testing.

Testing results from commercial vendors have taken between eight and 10-plus days to be available, he said, while the average for Test Nebraska results has been 2.13 days, although that figure has risen to 3.5 days during the last few days.

