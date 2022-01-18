Ricketts endorses Regent Jim Pillen in governor's race

Gov. Pete Ricketts endorsed Jim Pillen on Tuesday, throwing his support as the state's top Republican behind the Columbus pig farmer in the upcoming primary race for governor.

Speaking in the Capitol Rotunda in front of the Pillen campaign team, several state senators and other Republican politicos, Ricketts said Pillen shared his vision for Nebraska.

"He understands what it's going to take to lead this state going forward," the governor said.

A member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents since 2013, Pillen and Ricketts have voiced their support for one another since the former Husker defensive back announced his campaign nearly a year ago.

Pillen last summer sponsored a resolution banning NU from "imposing" critical race theory on students -- a measure Ricketts backed then and lauded again on Tuesday -- and several former Ricketts campaign staffers now work for the pork producer's campaign.

But Ricketts withheld his official endorsement until Tuesday, when he said Pillen's commitment to cutting taxes, limiting spending "at all levels of government" and his opposition to abortion earned his endorsement.