Ricketts encourages vote by mail, eyes gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions possibly in May

"We would do it in phases (to) make sure we don't see a bounce-back by the virus," he said.

The governor's remarks came as the University of Washington's projection of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska has fallen from a recent high of 448 to 289.

That projection by the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation prompted a cautionary response.

"It's a model," Ricketts said. "I want to see how this develops. We remain focused on what we're doing in Nebraska."

"Great," Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said in reaction to the updated projection. "I hope that's the case."

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported 523 positive tests and 14 deaths.

If relaxation of current restrictions is able to begin sometime in May, or later, Ricketts said it might begin with expansion of the statewide rule that no more than 10 people can gather together, perhaps moving that figure to 20 or 25.

At some point, if all goes well, restaurants and bars can be reopened for sit-down service, the governor said.