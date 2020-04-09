Ricketts encourages residents to stay at home over next three weeks, closes salons statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday launched a three-week campaign to enlist Nebraskans in a united effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the state enters what is expected to be its period of maximum danger.

The virus is forecast to peak in Nebraska during the last week of April.

"The next 21 days will be critical," Ricketts said during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

"That's 21 days to slow the virus down in our state," he said.

Ricketts urged Nebraskans to "stay home and stay healthy," adhere to social distancing and practice protective personal hygiene.

"Go to work and come home," he recommended to those who are not already working from home. "Go shopping once a week. Shop alone."

Ricketts stressed that it's not a shelter-at-home order, but rather a call to "just do the right thing. You have the freedom to do the right thing."

Later in the day, the governor issued a new statewide directed health measure to close additional businesses, such as hair salons, tattoo shops and massage therapy studios until April 30.

All organized team sports are suspended through May 31.