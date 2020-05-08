Ricketts doesn't rule out Husker football this fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As he continues to take steps to gradually loosen restrictions in the state prompted by the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he believes there still is a possibility that Nebraskans may be able to watch the Huskers play football this year.

That could occur "under certain conditions," he said, and he believes "there could be fans participating," but the season might be delayed.

"I think it's something we should start taking a look at," the governor said, but he expects the NCAA will take the lead in determining the fate of this year's college football season.

However, he said, he believes there may be "an opportunity to make that happen."

The first home game is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Ricketts offered that response in answer to a question at his daily coronavirus news briefing after noting that Nebraskans will need to "continue social distancing measures the rest of the year."

The question he is grappling with, the governor said, is "what is the right speed to return to a more normal life?"

Ricketts noted that highway deaths could be lowered to almost zero if speed limits were set at 5 mph, but that's not the choice that is made in living a normal life.