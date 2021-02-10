Ricketts disagrees with Sasse's vote to proceed with trial against Trump

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday he disagrees with Sen. Ben Sasse's vote to proceed with the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, describing it as "divisive for our country" at a time of presidential transition.
Ricketts also said he believes the impeachment procedure against a former president is unconstitutional and urged Nebraska Republicans who are demanding that the GOP's state central committee censure Sasse to contact the senator and "talk to him (about) why you are unhappy."
"A lot of people have expressed frustrations with Sen. Sasse," the governor said.
Both Sasse and Ricketts are Republicans.
A Republican state central committee meeting that was scheduled for this weekend to consider county party resolutions seeking censure of Sasse, who was reelected to a second term by a landslide margin last November, has been postponed.
Congress and the country should be focused now on the transition of leadership to Democratic President Joe Biden, Ricketts said.
"The greater goal is to move on for the good of the country," the governor said.
Ricketts' response to questioning about Sasse and the impeachment trial came during the governor's news briefing on progress in attacking the coronavirus.
During the news conference, he also unveiled a new one-stop portal for businesses and business development in Nebraska that can be accessed at nebraska.gov.
