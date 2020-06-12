Ricketts directs federal grants to small businesses, livestock producers

Ricketts rejected a proposal by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, which was endorsed by 24 other senators, urging him to require that residents of long-term care facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19 be relocated, quarantined and cared for at some separate location in order to protect other vulnerable residents at nursing homes.

"Hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19, but nursing homes and long-term care facilities are being overwhelmed," Halloran wrote.

"Nebraska's elderly are not expendable," he stated.

Ninety-eight residents of long-term care facilities have died after contracting the virus and that toll represents half of the virus-related deaths in the state, Halloran noted.

Ricketts said "the best practice is to isolate (those residents) at the facility where they live rather than disrupt them if they do not need acute care."

"If a long-term facility can no longer appropriately staff (those needs), we will move the residents out," he added.