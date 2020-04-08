Ricketts differs with Trump, encourages vote by mail

"We applauded the decision to get all registered voters a vote-by-mail application," ACLU of Nebraska executive director Danielle Conrad said, "but so much changes with this public health crisis every day.

"We can't know what the situation looks like next month," Conrad said.

With the threat of the virus likely to peak in Nebraska during the last week in April, Ricketts said, he would begin to consider re-evaluating and perhaps relaxing some restrictions now in place in the state after that period, but only on a gradual basis.

"We would do it in phases (to) make sure we don't see a bounce-back by the virus," he said.

The governor's remarks came as the University of Washington's projection of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska has fallen from a recent high of 448 to 289.

That projection by the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation prompted a cautionary response.

"It's a model," Ricketts said. "I want to see how this develops. We remain focused on what we're doing in Nebraska."

"Great," Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said in reaction to the decreased figure. "I hope that's the case."