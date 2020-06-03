Ricketts didn't say 'you people,' audio shows, but he says it was still insensitive

Ricketts: With all due respect, I appreciate, and I take that away from this conversation. We are talking about two different things in regard to safety. But I absolutely object with the way you characterize the way I said safety (being) about manicured lawns. My safety that I'm talking about is making sure another young man doesn't die because he gets shot by someone. That's the way I'm talking about safety. (gap)

Ricketts: Where the hell were all of you guys when I was trying ...

Parker: Excuse me. What did you just say?

A mixture of voices erupt, and it sounds as if some people are getting up to leave, as Parker said later happened. That evening, he posted a video on Facebook saying he was angry that Ricketts had said, "The problem with you people" and saying Ricketts was racist.

On Wednesday, Parker posted a photo of himself and Ricketts in a handshake and said the two met for reconciliation.

"I accepted his, what I believed to be, sincere apology for the words I accused him of. We are moving beyond that moment with forgiveness and planning to work together for better in the future," Parker wrote.