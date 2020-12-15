 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts designates weekend to honor Nebraska's COVID-19 victims
View Comments
editor's pick

Ricketts designates weekend to honor Nebraska's COVID-19 victims

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln South Beltway event

Gov. Pete Ricketts

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

This weekend will be a "Weekend of Remembrance and Honor" for the Nebraskans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement Tuesday night.

Ricketts will also issue an official proclamation declaring Sunday as a Statewide Day of Prayer.

As part of the weekend, the governor said a virtual memorial wall has been created at neimpact.org to pay tribute to loved ones lost because of the pandemic.

He also encouraged Nebraskans to engage in acts of honor throughout the weekend, which may include volunteering or making charitable donations, with more information available at nevolunteers.org.

COVID-19 vaccine, drop in hospitalizations bring hope, optimism to Lincoln health care system
Lancaster County records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 190 new cases
Watch now: First Nebraska health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccines
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News