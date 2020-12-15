Ricketts designates weekend to honor Nebraska's COVID-19 victims

This weekend will be a "Weekend of Remembrance and Honor" for the Nebraskans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement Tuesday night.

Ricketts will also issue an official proclamation declaring Sunday as a Statewide Day of Prayer.

As part of the weekend, the governor said a virtual memorial wall has been created at neimpact.org to pay tribute to loved ones lost because of the pandemic.

He also encouraged Nebraskans to engage in acts of honor throughout the weekend, which may include volunteering or making charitable donations, with more information available at nevolunteers.org.

