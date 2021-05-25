Ricketts defends vetoes, celebrates veterans benefits

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday defended his veto of bills that would allow more lower-income Nebraskans to qualify for federally funded food and heating assistance, suggesting that it would be more beneficial to encourage them to try to earn more income.
LB108 would increase income limits for qualifying for benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) from 130% of the federal poverty level to 165% for two years.
LB306 would provide federally funded heating cost assistance to more Nebraskans by raising the qualifying income limit from 130% of the federal poverty level to 150%.
During a brief outdoor news conference, Ricketts also defended his veto of LB147, a bill that would provide for state management of the Omaha Public Schools' troubled pension system, suggesting that such a change would move "one step closer to state liability."
Sponsors of all three bills will attempt to override the governor's vetoes Wednesday.
A veto override motion requires approval by at least 30 of the 49 senators; all three bills exceeded that level of support in gaining final passage.
The governor's vetoes immediately sparked a chorus of criticism from supporters of assistance for the needy, particularly after a year of economic challenges spurred by the pandemic that led to isolation and unemployment.
Ricketts said he is more focused on policies that "help people get to work and increase their income," an outcome that he said would be more beneficial to them.
Any policy that might spur some people to "reduce income to qualify (for benefits) is the opposite of what we want to do," he said.
Ricketts answered questions about his vetoes immediately following a celebratory signing ceremony outside the Governor's Residence for legislation that will grant a state income tax exemption for military retirement benefits.
Later, the governor issued formal veto statements.
"We should remove any incentives that would slow reopening, regrowth, reemployment and reconnecting," his LB108 veto stated.
In his LB306 veto, Ricketts said he would commit to using a temporary federal funding increase to provide additional weatherization assistance to Nebraskans whose incomes fall between 130% and 150% of the federal poverty level before returning the eligibility to the 130% level.
The military retirement bill (LB387), sponsored by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon at the request of the governor, will reduce state revenue by $5.3 million during the first year, rising to nearly $13 million in fiscal 2022-23.
The proposal boosts the current exemption of 50% of military retirement income to a full 100% beginning in 2022.
Brewer, a retired Army colonel who was wounded in Afghanistan, said the signing ceremony marked an end to five years of effort, and he suggested that "we're not done yet" in terms of helping make Nebraska the ideal state for retired veterans.
Ricketts said many retired veterans "can have a whole second career" here and that Nebraska should try to hold on to that talent at a time when it is tackling the challenge of workforce development.
Eleven senators and representatives of a wide range of veterans organizations participated in the ceremony that unfolded on a warm and sunny May afternoon.
"Nebraska is now the most veteran-friendly state," said John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. "Come home to Nebraska. The welcome mat is out. And what better way to grow Nebraska?"
