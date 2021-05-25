Ricketts defends vetoes, celebrates veterans benefits

Ricketts said he is more focused on policies that "help people get to work and increase their income," an outcome that he said would be more beneficial to them.

Any policy that might spur some people to "reduce income to qualify (for benefits) is the opposite of what we want to do," he said.

Ricketts answered questions about his vetoes immediately following a celebratory signing ceremony outside the Governor's Residence for legislation that will grant a state income tax exemption for military retirement benefits.

Later, the governor issued formal veto statements.

"We should remove any incentives that would slow reopening, regrowth, reemployment and reconnecting," his LB108 veto stated.

In his LB306 veto, Ricketts said he would commit to using a temporary federal funding increase to provide additional weatherization assistance to Nebraskans whose incomes fall between 130% and 150% of the federal poverty level before returning the eligibility to the 130% level.

The military retirement bill (LB387), sponsored by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon at the request of the governor, will reduce state revenue by $5.3 million during the first year, rising to nearly $13 million in fiscal 2022-23.